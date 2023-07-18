Incognito in concert in Florence – News

Concert tomorrow at the Cascine Ernesto De Pascale Amphitheater in Florence by Incognito, one of the most important acid-jazz projects and groups in the world, a formation born in England in 1976 from the will of Jean-Paul ‘Bluey’ Maunick and constantly changing, like their music. There are 15 of their studio albums released in over 30 years of career. The fluidity in the compositions is a characterizing element of their path, however this has never affected their defined musical style which ranges from soul to funk to r&b.





The concert is held for the Florentine Summer as part of Ultravox Firenze and is produced by Music Pool, Le Nozze di Figaro.



