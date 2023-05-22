Home » Income tax consequences of the sale of dividend claims by non-resident taxpayers to third parties (BMF)
News

Income tax consequences of the sale of dividend claims by non-resident taxpayers to third parties (BMF)

by admin
Income tax consequences of the sale of dividend claims by non-resident taxpayers to third parties (BMF)

Online message – Tuesday 05/16/2023

Capital Gains Tax | Income tax consequences of the sale of dividend claims by non-resident taxpayers to third parties (BMF)

The BMF letter from 26.7.2013 is in contradiction to
and is therefore canceled ( :001).

Background: The BFH with its judgment of – VIII R 21/19, decided that the blocking effect of
§ 20 paragraph 2 sentence 1 number 2 letter a sentence 2 EStG for the taxation of dividends
§ 20 paragraph 1 number 1 EStG according to the version applicable in 2013, also occurs if the profit from the sale of dividend entitlements in the case of persons with limited tax liability pursuant to
§ 49 EStG

is not taxable.

The BMF explained:

By the CroatiaAnpG from
was clarified by law that actual taxation of the capital gains on dividend entitlements is required for the blocking effect to occur
§ 20 paragraph 2 sentence 1 number 2 letter a sentence 2 EStG is required. Since the 2014 assessment period, a non-taxable sale of dividend claims between persons with limited tax liability no longer results in the dividends being tax-exempt.

Notice

The BMF letter is on the
Federal Ministry of Finance website
published. It will be included in the NWB database shortly.

Those: BMF online
(JT)

Source(s):
NWB XAAJ-40008

See also  Moby and Tirrenia were rescued on the Nuova on 6 July

You may also like

The unwanted guest | The EC Republic

What is being done in Cesar to protect...

Xi Jinping wrote back to encourage garbage sorting...

Racing wheelchair: Thomas Geierspichler is already in good...

They steal 15 vehicles from an Ambacar warehouse

They enjoyed the Scout Risaralda Games

Image or well-being

Average: Lift in Schöneck should run again at...

They reveal videos of sexual acts in Cálamo...

Uvira: the opposition bloc denounces the growing insecurity

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy