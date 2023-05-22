Online message – Tuesday 05/16/2023
Capital Gains Tax | Income tax consequences of the sale of dividend claims by non-resident taxpayers to third parties (BMF)
The BMF letter from 26.7.2013 is in contradiction to
and is therefore canceled ( :001).
Background: The BFH with its judgment of – VIII R 21/19, decided that the blocking effect of
§ 20 paragraph 2 sentence 1 number 2 letter a sentence 2 EStG for the taxation of dividends
§ 20 paragraph 1 number 1 EStG according to the version applicable in 2013, also occurs if the profit from the sale of dividend entitlements in the case of persons with limited tax liability pursuant to
§ 49 EStG
is not taxable.
The BMF explained:
By the CroatiaAnpG from
was clarified by law that actual taxation of the capital gains on dividend entitlements is required for the blocking effect to occur
§ 20 paragraph 2 sentence 1 number 2 letter a sentence 2 EStG is required. Since the 2014 assessment period, a non-taxable sale of dividend claims between persons with limited tax liability no longer results in the dividends being tax-exempt.
The BMF letter is on the
Federal Ministry of Finance website
published. It will be included in the NWB database shortly.
Those: BMF online
(JT)
Source(s):
NWB XAAJ-40008