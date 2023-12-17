Increase in pension subsidies for former community mothers

The Government announced the issuance of the decree 2182which seeks to improve the quality of life of those people who have dedicated more than a decade of community service without meeting the requirements to access a pension.

According to the decree, people who have played the laudable role of community mothers and substitute mothers for more than of 10 years, and who do not meet the requirements to access a pension, will be entitled to receive a subsistence allowance. This subsidy will range between 80% and 95% of one minimum wage, representing a significant increase compared to the current subsidy of $498.000 monthly.

President Petro’s commitment translates into a positive impact for 5.129 former community mothers, who will see their monthly income doubled. The government will allocate more than 18 billion pesos for the retroactive pension payment, which will be delivered retroactively starting in July, once the budget items are incorporated into the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) for its financing.

The measure will benefit those people who served as community mothers and fathers, and substitute mothers and fathers, proving their retirement status as of June 16, 2011, in accordance with the entry into force of the Law 1450 of 2011which created said subsidy.

You may be interested in: Prosecutor Barbosa asked Petro to reveal his activities in the M-19

The criteria for permanence in the job will determine the percentage of the subsidy awarded. Those who were between 10 and 15 years old will receive 80%, between 15 and 20 years old 90%, and those over 20 years old will benefit from 95% of a current legal monthly minimum wage (SMLMV).

To access this economic benefit, applicants must meet certain requirements, including being a Colombian citizen, being a minimum of 57 years old for women and 62 for men, not being a beneficiary of the Colpensiones BEPS mechanism, and having developed the role of community mother. for at least 10 years, and prove retirement status as of June 16, 2011. This decree modifies Decree 1833 of 2016 and establishes that the Ministry of Labor and the ICBF will carry out the necessary actions for the transfer of resources that will complete the subsidy, under the principle of harmonious collaboration. With this initiative, the government seeks to recognize and reward the valuable community service provided by these people, guaranteeing a dignified retirement and improving their quality of life.

You can read: Vladimir Fernández from Huila took office as the new magistrate of the Constitutional Court

Share this: Facebook

X

