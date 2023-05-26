Home » Inje University signed an agreement with GMJECO to nurture semiconductor manpower :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

Inje University signed an agreement with GMJECO to nurture semiconductor manpower :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Inje University signed an agreement with GMJECO to nurture semiconductor manpower :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Job placement for joint technology development

Inje University-JEMJECO Agreement

[김해=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Sang-woo = Inje University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation and JMJECO Co., Ltd. (CEO Choi Yun-hwa) announced on the 26th that they had signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor industry and nurture professional manpower.

The agreement contains contents such as ▲joint research for technology development and resolution of difficulties ▲support for members’ education, use of mutual facilities or affiliated institutions, ▲employment placement and field training for students.

Hyung-ho Cho, Vice President of External Affairs at Inje University, said, “Through the agreement with GMJECO, I hope that local industries and universities will break down barriers and exchange with each other to become a leader in presenting a mutual growth model.”

Choi Yoon-hwa, CEO of GMZECO, said, “JMZECO Co., Ltd. moved its headquarters and research center from Bucheon to the radiation medicine and science industrial complex in the southeastern region of Gijang-gun last year, and is operating power semiconductor package R&D and assembly lines in earnest.”

In addition, he added, “We have hired about 80 new personnel, including those from Inje University.”

Inje University is playing a role as a central institution for nurturing semiconductor talent in the Gyeongsangnam-do area with a total of 1.01 billion won in 2023 for the semiconductor major track project.

As a leading domestic company in manufacturing technology for power semiconductor module packages, which is a key component for improving the performance and efficiency of electric vehicles, GMJECO develops power semiconductors for electric vehicles and exports them to the world‘s top 10 power semiconductor companies.

See also  The Wydad and El-Jaish summit ends in a 1-1 tie, and “Al-Masat” doubles Raja’s troubles

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

TRY FOR FREE: The best of MotoGP™ before...

Tinghir Court holds a ceremony honoring four judges

Government gives the latest adjustments for the pension...

Prime Video makes fun of Netflix’s password sharing...

The National Syndicate of Moroccan Press is studying...

They admit demand that seeks the constant and...

Mastrocola against ChatGPT: “He will destroy the school...

Queen of Africa in mathematics! – OujdaCity

Diego Molano denounced María José Pizarro for libel...

Establish a linkage mechanism to protect students’ mental...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy