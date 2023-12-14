Home » Injured by a wild boar during a walk
Injured by a wild boar during a walk

Last night, a citizen of Cupellowhile he was walking near the district Montalfanowas repeatedly attacked by a boar and suffered injuries.

“In addition to expressing my closeness to him and wishing him a speedy recovery – says the mayor of Cupello in this regard Graziana Di Florio -, I take this opportunity to reiterate my concern regarding a situation that continues to worsen.

Wild boars are increasingly invading our lands and even the town centre, they are getting closer to our homes and can, as in this case, attack the lives of citizens (especially in this period of the year, when farmers are often in pruning campaign).

Already in 2020, at the beginning of my mandate, I had urged the competent authorities to intervene as soon as possible, sending a letter to the Ministry and the Regional Councilor for the Environment, in which I declared my concern regarding the damage caused by wild boars to the population and agricultural production.

In recent years the situation has not improved. The measures adopted have proven to be insufficient, therefore it is necessary to review them and find a more effective solution, which can no longer be postponed.”

