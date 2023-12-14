the video clip of the iliad song

The Official Videoclip of “Christmas is forever”: The Magical Atmosphere of the Christmas Period With iliad

After the audio track iliad launched the official video clip of the song “Natale è per Semper”, announced in preview last night and now available on all the brand’s social platforms.

A Magical Song

The song, produced by Fabio Gargiulo, famous Italian producer and composer, is masterfully interpreted by Rocco Hunt e Clara.

L‘ensemble includes one-of-a-kind talents, including Gerry Scotti, Tommaso Cassissa, Andrea Pisani, Beatrice Arnera, Anna Folzi, Vittorio Pettinato and Frank Gramuglia.

A Look Behind the Scenes

The video clip offers an exclusive look at the artistic production, showing the studio recording of the song. The video develops in two main moments: the creation of the song and a more spontaneous behind the scenes, which shows moments of conviviality between the talents during the interpretation of the song.

Special Guests

Among the special guests in the video, they stand out Ivanl’most famous security officer on the webe Joey di Stefano, the renowned Sicilian choreographer. Joey di Stefano collaborated with iliad to create an engaging choreography dedicated to the song, adding a touch of magic and movement to the video clip.

The Value of “FOREVER”

The video clip completes iliad’s Christmas campaign, which focuses on the value of “FOREVER”. The campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to users, guaranteeing that the rates will never undergo remodulations of any kind, much less linked to inflation.

With this new video clip, iliad transports viewers into the magical atmosphere of Christmas, celebrating the values ​​of sharing and continuity that characterize the holiday period.

Share this article: