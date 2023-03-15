On Monday at 8.17 p.m. in Klagenfurt, at the intersection of Pischeldorfer Straße and Auer-von-Welsbach-Straße, there was a traffic accident with personal injury. Two 28-year-olds from Klagenfurt crossed the street with an e-scooter, the driver lost his balance and they fell.

As a result of the fall, the passenger suffered minor injuries, which were then treated in the Klagenfurt Clinic. An examination of the alcohol content of the two parties involved revealed that the driver was slightly under the influence of alcohol and that the passenger was heavily under the influence of alcohol. The scooter was slightly damaged in the accident. Administrative offenses committed will be reported.