Home News Injured: Two 28-year-old Carinthians fell drunk with an e-scooter
News

Injured: Two 28-year-old Carinthians fell drunk with an e-scooter

by admin
Injured: Two 28-year-old Carinthians fell drunk with an e-scooter

On Monday at 8.17 p.m. in Klagenfurt, at the intersection of Pischeldorfer Straße and Auer-von-Welsbach-Straße, there was a traffic accident with personal injury. Two 28-year-olds from Klagenfurt crossed the street with an e-scooter, the driver lost his balance and they fell.

As a result of the fall, the passenger suffered minor injuries, which were then treated in the Klagenfurt Clinic. An examination of the alcohol content of the two parties involved revealed that the driver was slightly under the influence of alcohol and that the passenger was heavily under the influence of alcohol. The scooter was slightly damaged in the accident. Administrative offenses committed will be reported.

See also  40 percent of those recovered suffer from post-Covid syndrome: fatigue and neurological problems among the most common symptoms

You may also like

Bremen clinics: More money for pandemic resistance

Weekend of our internationals: relive the performances of...

Camila Osorio will lead the tennis team for...

The new Prime Minister answers reporters’ questions and...

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Incident over the sea – criticism...

Binance Suspends GBP Deposits and Withdrawals After Suspending...

What a good example! Taxi driver in Neiva,...

Trade knock-out certificates – achieve high returns with...

Klopp maintains hope that Liverpool will make an...

Young people for peace and not for war:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy