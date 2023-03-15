Inter Milan have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in twelve years. A 0-0 draw in the round of 16 second leg at FC Porto on Tuesday evening was enough for the Italian first division football club to make it into the round of the top eight teams. Inter had won the first leg 1-0.

The Italians were very lucky in the end: Former Berlin player Marko Grujic missed a good opportunity (76′) and hit the crossbar in a wild final phase (90’+6), Mehdi Taremi hit the post (90’+5). Pepe saw yellow-red (90 + 7). The draw for the quarterfinals will take place this Friday.

Both teams offered the spectators in the Estádio do Dragão a weak game over long stretches. There were hardly any chances to score, which was also due to the fact that the guests met the Portuguese with a compact defensive block.

Milan were keen to defend their lead from the first leg and Simone Inzaghi’s side eventually managed to do just that. Getting ahead is also a triumph for the coach, who has been heavily criticized after eight league defeats.

Inter had last been in the quarter-finals of the premier class in 2011. At that time, the Italians were eliminated against FC Schalke 04. Porto sorely missed key players like the injured captain Pepe or the suspended Otavio.