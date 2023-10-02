Inmate Fatally Attacks Guard with Improvised Weapon at Georgia Jail

Inmate Kills Guard at Georgia Jail with Improvised Weapon

Glennville, Georgia – A tragic incident occurred at Smith State Prison in rural Glennville, as an inmate attacked and killed a guard with an improvised weapon, authorities confirmed. The guard, identified as Robert Clark, 42, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The Georgia Department of Corrections expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Officer Clark, extending their condolences to his family and friends. “The entire Georgia Department of Corrections mourns the loss of one of our members,” said Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. He added, “We will support them as they endure this tragedy in the coming days, weeks, and months.”

Officer Clark had only been working as a correctional officer for six months, according to the agency. On Sunday, as Clark was escorting two inmates from the prison dining room, one of them launched a surprise attack from behind. The second prisoner attempted to come to the guard’s aid but ended up sustaining injuries as well. He was hospitalized, though his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Department of Corrections identified the inmate responsible for the attack as Layton Lester. Lester now faces charges for both the death of Officer Clark and assaulting the other inmate. Online police records reveal that Lester is serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder and robbery in Tift County.

This tragic incident has brought the issue of safety and security within the correctional system into the spotlight. The Georgia Department of Corrections will undoubtedly face scrutiny in the days to come as questions arise regarding the adequacy of safety measures in place.

In another unrelated incident, authorities began an extensive search on Sunday to locate a missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip. The search operation involved the use of drones, boats, and dogs.

As the Georgia Department of Corrections mourns the loss of Officer Robert Clark, they will now have to contend with the investigation surrounding this tragic incident and address the issue of inmate safety within the state’s correctional facilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

