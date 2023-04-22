Inmates will be able to become football coaches – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRANI, APRIL 21 – A pilot project that uses football, its rules and roles to train hope for a legal future. This is how the initiative presented today in the Trani men’s prison for the social reintegration of prisoners and called “Let’s train for hope” can be summarized. There are two cornerstones of the project.



The first: to allow adults in prison to obtain a coaching licence. The second, however, concerns minors who will be able to wear shorts and boots to run up and down after the ball. This is an initiative – lasting one year – which involves the prisons of Paola (Cosenza), Trani and Bergamo and the facilities for minors in Bari, Rome and Florence.



“We think that the project could be useful in training and to lend a hand to those in difficulty”, explains Renzo Ulivieri, president of the Italian association of football coaches and with a past on the benches of teams such as Bologna and Naples. “The inmates will follow the course that will allow them to acquire the title of coach in order to train in the amateur world“, clarifies Ulivieri, pointing out that the prison facilities will make “fields and classrooms available, as well as those who will have to attend lessons and training”. “In the project there is the commitment of the coaches association, the Italian Football Federation and the Amateur League who have undertaken to lend a hand to be able to find a job” even “as a second coach, just to begin with”, he continues President. The initiative was possible with the collaboration of Bruna Piarulli, prison manager and director of Udepe Lecce. “The project falls within the perspective of legality and the elimination of recidivism”, Piarulli points out. (HANDLE).

