Lega Serie B rewards Genoa, Criscito leaves football – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, 19 MAY – The championship of Genoa ends with a success, which has been mathematically promoted to Serie A since 6 May. Against Bari, qualified for the playoffs, in the last match a challenge open face with 7 goals for the 4-3 final scored by Sabelli, Esposito, Gudmundsson, Benedetti, Ekuban, Cheddira and Criscito from a penalty.



But the match against Bari was above all an opportunity to celebrate the promotion again, the football funeral of Sampdoria and Mimmo Criscito’s farewell to football.



After 291 games with the Grifone and a twenty-year career, the captain leaves football and will coach the youngsters, first by scoring from a penalty in the 96th minute, just as he missed last year against Sampdoria in the same minute, then thrilling the stadium, over 32 thousand present, with a letter addressed to football which ends with “Dear football, everything comes back. Even the memories. Those will be enough for me to rethink how lucky I was to have spent this part of life immersed in the colors most beautiful in the world. Red and blue. Red like the passion of the fans, blue like the waves of the sea. Dear football, I love you. Dear Genoa, I love you”.



But even before that, the Genoa fans let loose with an incredible choreography that embraced the entire stadium covered in red and blue while three drawings appeared on the North steps: the nine badges, the letter A and the symbol of the Italian Cup, an A gigantic in the South and in the distincts a huge banner with the city’s monuments drawn on it and the inscription “This splendid city is in Serie A”.



Then after the award ceremony with the delivery of the Cup by the president of the Lega di B Mauro Balata the fans left in procession towards Piazza De Ferrari for the funeral towards Sampdoria complete with a dromedary to make fun of the negotiation that never took off but was much publicized for a possible purchase of the Sampdoria club by the emirs of Qatar.



(ANSA).

