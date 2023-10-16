Inner Mongolia’s Ambitious Goals for High-Quality Development and Modernization

Inner Mongolia aims to achieve high-quality development and contribute to China‘s modernization efforts, according to a recent announcement by the Chinese State Council. The “Opinions on Promoting Inner Mongolia’s High-Quality Development and Strive to Write a New Chapter in Chinese-style Modernization” sets out key goals to be achieved by 2027 and 2035.

By 2027, Inner Mongolia is aiming to reach the national middle level in terms of comprehensive economic strength. This includes ensuring that the income of urban and rural residents reaches the national average level. Additionally, efforts will be made to optimize and upgrade the industrial structure, with a focus on surpassing the installed scale of new energy in comparison to thermal power. In addition, Inner Mongolia aims to improve the supply capacity of grain and important agricultural and livestock products.

The “Three North” battle to build a protective forest system, aimed at preventing desertification and controlling its impact, has already achieved notable results. Inner Mongolia has played a vital role as an important bridgehead for opening up to the north, contributing to its status as a “model autonomous region” and the advancement of various modernization undertakings.

Looking ahead to 2035, the comprehensive economic strength of Inner Mongolia is expected to experience a significant jump. The economic aggregate and the income of urban and rural residents will reach a new level, indicating substantial progress. Furthermore, the new energy system will be essentially completed, solidifying Inner Mongolia’s role in terms of “two barriers”, “two bases”, and “one bridgehead”. These achievements will reinforce Inner Mongolia’s contribution to national unity and progress, ultimately leading to the realization of socialist modernization in sync with the whole country.

The announcement emphasizes the Chinese government’s commitment to promoting Inner Mongolia’s development and ensuring it plays a crucial role in China‘s modernization endeavors. These ambitious goals reflect an optimistic outlook for Inner Mongolia’s future, with a focus on economic growth, improved living standards, and sustainable environmental practices.