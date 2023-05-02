Insights into the nursing profession News.at

The city leaders with Mayor Markus Vogl and Vice Presidents Anna-Maria Demmelmayr and Michael Schodermayr were also guests. The visitors were taken on a journey through the training in theory and practice and got an insight into the tasks of the specialist social workers working with the elderly and the disabled. A cake buffet in favor of the Rolling Angels rounded off the day with culinary delights. Almost 90 students are currently active in the nursing and social care sector in Steyr. The next training courses start on September 11th. Registrations are possible at the SOB Steyr: 07252 / 702 09-0.

