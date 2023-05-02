Home » Arsenal go back to first place. He beat Chelsea in the London derby
Sports

by admin
Captain degaard scored two goals in the 18th and 31st minutes for Arsenal to win. The Norwegian midfielder has 14 goals in this league record. Going into the break, Gabriel Jesus scored a goal, Madueke only dreamed for the visitors in the 65th minute.

Twelve Chelsea did not win nine consecutive duels in a row, during the unflattering streak they lost only two ties. The Blues continue their five-game streak under Lampard, who joined the team a month ago and will lead him until the end of the season. Chelsea have lost all six of their matches since the club’s legend took to the bench.


34th round 02/05/2023 21:00

Gly:

18. Ødegaard
31. Ødegaard
34. Jesus

Gly:

65. Madueke

Assemblies:
Ramsdale White, Kiwior, Magalhães (86. Holding), Zinenko (74. Tierney) Ødegaard /C/, Jorginho (86. Partey), Xhaka Saka (74. Nelson), Jesus, Trossard (59. Martinelli).

Assemblies:
Arrizabalaga Azpilicueta /C/, Fofana (86. Chalobah), Silva, Chilwell Kant, Fernndez (71. Mudryk), Kovai Madueke (79. Zj), Aubameyang (46. Havertz), Sterling (71. Gallagher).

Nhradnci:
Turner Smith-Rowe, Vieira, Nketiah.

Nhradnci:
Mendy Badiashile, Loftus-Cheek, Flix.

lut cards:

lut cards:

80. Fighting, 90+5. Gallagher

Decision: Jones Wood, Smith

CLUB Z V R P S B
1. Arsenal 34 24 6 4 81:39 78
2. Manchester City 32 24 4 4 84:30 76
3. Newcastle 33 18 11 4 61:27 65
4. Manchester United 32 19 6 7 49:39 63
5. Liverpool 33 16 8 9 65:42 56
6. Tottenham 34 16 6 12 63:57 54
7. Aston Villa 34 16 6 12 46:42 54
8. Brighton 31 15 7 9 61:40 52
9. Brentford 34 12 14 8 52:44 50
10. Fulham 33 13 6 14 45:45 45
11. Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 35:45 40
12. Chelsea 33 10 9 14 31:38 39
13. Bournemouth 34 11 6 17 36:64 39
14. Wolverhampton 34 10 7 17 29:50 37
15. West Ham United 33 9 7 17 37:47 34
16. Leicester 34 8 6 20 46:59 30
17. Leeds 34 7 9 18 43:67 30
18. Nottingham 34 7 9 18 30:62 30
19. Everton 34 6 11 17 27:52 29
20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28:60 24

See also  After knee joint problems: Choupo-Moting back in team training at FC Bayern

