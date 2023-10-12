Intentional Fire Destroys Rubén Salazar Apartments in South El Paso

Intentional Fire Ravages Rubén Salazar Apartments in South El Paso

EL PASO – A fire that broke out on October 1 in a section of the under-repair Rubén Salazar apartments has been declared intentional by authorities. The El Paso Fire Department -EPFD- is conducting an investigation into the incident, which caused damage to at least three uninhabited apartments.

Enrique Dueñas Aguilar, EPFD spokesperson, stated, “At this point no arrest has been made, however, the investigation continues to identify the person(s) responsible.” EPFD experts from the Investigations Office are working diligently to gather evidence and uncover the motive behind the act of arson.

The fire, classified as condition 4, necessitated the mobilization of over 50 EPFD personnel. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, but substantial material damage occurred. One of the buildings was completely destroyed, while the roofs of two others suffered significant damage.

Construction workers at the scene have disclosed that the area is frequently inhabited by vagrants. “Many sleep here and others come to take drugs,” revealed an anonymous bricklayer. This information strengthens the probability that the fire was purposely set, as authorities now affirm.

The Rubén Salazar apartment complex, covering an area of 89, or 30 square meters, has been unoccupied for several years. It is currently undergoing renovation by the city’s public housing authority, known as Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME), with an allocated investment of $93 million.

Dueñas Aguilar emphasized the importance of promoting a culture of accident prevention in the area. “We always repeat to the community the importance of staying safe and that whenever you see a fire, go away to a safe place and call 911,” he stated. He further advised that for disused buildings, people should ensure compliance with all local regulations and restrict access to the structures.

Work areas, especially those undergoing renovations, should adhere strictly to safety recommendations and maintain necessary equipment to prevent potential sparks that could ignite something or cause accidents resulting in injuries.

The EPFD has urged citizens with any information about the arson or any other criminal activity to report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or online at cselpaso.org.

As investigations continue, the community remains on high alert, hoping that the responsible individual(s) will be brought to justice swiftly.

