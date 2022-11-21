Thirteen years of militancy in the Nerazzurri shirt, between 1970 and 1983, topped off with two league titles and two Italian Cups. The same with that of the national team, which earned him the World Cup in Spain, in 1982 as third reserve goalkeeper, and that of 2006, in Germany, as goalkeeper coach in Marcello Lippi’s staff. A long career that of the former Inter footballer, Ivano Bordon, who yesterday afternoon, at the cultural center of Santa Giustina presented his autobiography, “In presa alta”, published by Caosfera and co-written with the author from Feltre Jacobo Dalla Palma. A dive into the past, studded with victories and defeats, on the field as in life, which have helped him grow, up to establishing himself at the top.

The seventy-one year old, born in Marghera in 1951, told Interclub fans Fener (event organiser) a first anecdote about his arrival at Inter at the age of 14, which made him cry. «They let me audition» Bordon recalled, «at the end Italo Allodi, a member of the management, informed me that they would take me. I was with my father. Playing for Inter would have meant leaving home, and I was young. I then replied “I’m a Juventus player”.

The club understood my state of mind and, with a smile, told me that I could go home often. The first time I left, however, I didn’t go back for six months. That day, when we got home by train, my mom opened the door. It was then that my father exclaimed: “We are Inter fans”. And that’s where my career began.”

Nicknamed the “bullet” for his speed, Bordon then shared childhood memories, with the dream of buying his first bicycle, which cost too much and which had led him to work in a factory for a while. Among his legends Roberto Anzolin, Lido Vieri and Dino Zoff. On the 1982 national team: «After the criticisms and the difficulties of the elimination round, we united. I think no one would have stopped us. With his goals, Paolo Rossi then made us win ».