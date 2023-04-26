Inter beat Juventus de Cuadrado 1-0 and will play the Cup final

Inter Milan will defend their crown in the Italian Cup final on May 24, thanks to their 1-0 victory over Juventus this Wednesday at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, in the second leg of their semi-final.

The ‘Nerazzurri’ team made the 1-1 draw recorded in the first leg in Turin count. His adversary in the ‘Coppa’ final will be announced on Thursday, after the duel between Fiorentina and Cremonese, in which the former have a 2-0 lead, achieved as a visitor in the first leg.

Simone Inzaghi’s pupils took the victory this time with a solitary goal from Federico Dimarco (minute 15).

Without Cuadrado on the pitch due to a red card in the first leg, the Turin side did not have their best night, and showed a lack of tactics when it came to facing Inzaghi’s team, in turn, they tried but could not find the formula to score.

On the other hand, those from Milan opted for a defensive formation and were betting on the counterattack, which worked for them to get in front of the scoreboard.

Results of the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals:

– Wednesday:

(+) Inter Milan – Juventus 1 – 0 (first leg: 1-1)

Gol:

Inter: Dimarco (15)