After the effect of the lockdown, in the last year the crimes have increased even if they remain below the pre-pandemic level. The data is contained in the dossier of the Interior Ministry on the occasion of the Committee for order and security. The crimes recorded in the period between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022 – the dossier reports – were 2,116,479, an increase compared to the previous 12 months when they were 1,875,038, but less than the 2,338,073 of the period 1 August 2018-31 July 2019. In the last year there have been 319 murders (36 attributable to organized crime), 24,644 robberies, 900 thousand thefts. 149,608 people arrested, 632,647 reported.

Femicides

In one year, between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022, 125 women were killed, up from 108 in the previous 12 months, on average more than one every 3 days. This was reported in the annual dossier of the Interior Ministry, which highlights how 108 of these murders were committed in the family or affective context, and in particular 68 by a partner or former. 39.2% of the total number of victims of voluntary homicide are women. The increase is proportional to the overall increase: 319 homicides in the last year, against 276 in the previous 12 months.

Cyber ​​attacks

Between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022, 8,814 cyber attacks were detected in Italy, 78.5% more than in the previous twelve months; 114,939 alerts issued in the same period of time. Intense activity carried out by the Postal and Communications Police, which between August 2021 and July 2022 carried out 2,651 operations, controlling 558,111 websites and 23,732 people, of which 236 were arrested and 8,078 reported. In particular, in the prevention of international counter-terrorism, 67,167 websites (+ 10.0%) were monitored, of which 258 were blacked out, while on the online child pornography front 2,595 sites were identified on the black list (+ 4.2%), with 1,386 searches, 150 arrests and 1,212 complaints.

Mayors threatened

In the first half of 2022, 300 mayors were threatened. Most of them in Lombardy (42), Campania (40), Calabria (33), Sicily (27) and Puglia (26).

Child pornography

The arrests, the websites in the ‘black list’ of the authorities and the searches are increasing. Complaints are falling. The sites on the black list went from 2,490 to 2,595, those arrested from 144 to 150, searches from 1,317 to 1,386. In contrast, the number of complaints that between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022 drops compared to the same period of the previous year from 1,541 to 1,212.

The anti-mafia operations

Between August 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022, 82 anti-mafia operations were carried out in Italy, with the arrest of 48 major fugitives (two of which were “extremely dangerous”); assets seized from organized crime totaled 7,752, for a total value of 2,389 million euros, 21.6% more than in the previous twelve months. This is what emerges from the “Dossier Viminale” of August 15th. Fifty-nine local authorities commissioned for infiltration by organized crime with 15 dissolution and 10 extensions; 12 the anti-mafia inspection accesses in the municipalities. The anti-mafia prohibitions adopted were 1,621, 28.4% less, and mainly concerned Campania (482), Calabria (245), Sicily (220), Emilia-Romagna (217) and Puglia (89). Also between August 2021 and last July, anti-drug operations were 18,378, with 97,770 kg of drugs seized, 54% more than in the previous twelve months.

The drug seizures

97,770.40 kg of drugs seized in the last year, an increase compared to the previous year (63,523 kg). The anti-drug operations concluded are 18,378, of which 101 with international projections.

Asylum requests

The asylum requests presented in Italy between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022 were 72,423, 76.4% more than the 41,052 of the previous twelve months. 57,558 applications were examined, 31.1% more: 16.9% of applicants obtained special protection, 16.5% refugee status, 12.6% subsidiary protection. Denial orders reached 40.8%. The residence permits issued were 1,732,128, 17.1% more than the previous year: 644,651 reunions, 555,494 study and special permits, 459,632 subordinate work permits, 72,351 self-employment permits.

The exodus of the Afghans

In the last year, which coincides with the return of the Taliban to Kabul, 5,770 Afghan citizens have applied for asylum in Italy, an increase of almost 600% compared to the 827 applications submitted between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021. In the last 12 months, 5,960 Afghans have been granted international protection (the figure also includes decisions relating to requests submitted previously), also up sharply compared to the 1,407 of the previous year. The recognition rate is 96%. A total of 3,649 people from Afghanistan are included in the reception circuit, of which 1,899 in the centers and 1,750 in the Sai (Reception and Integration System).

Discriminatory offenses

Between August 2021 and July 2022, Oscad, the special Observatory for security against discriminatory acts, detected 314 crimes of this type (24% less than in the previous twelve months), of which 121 related to ethnicity, 83 religion, 34 disability, 67 sexual orientation and 9 gender identity.

The intimidation of journalists

There are 64 acts of intimidation against journalists, 55 of which occurred via the web, recorded in six months. Eight episodes are attributable to organized crime, 37 for socio-political activity. Lazio (12) and Lombardy (12), followed by Campania (9), Calabria (5) and Puglia (4), are in the lead for the number of intimidations recorded.

Forest fires

Almost 847 thousand interventions, over 2,300 a day: these are the numbers of a year of activity of the Fire Brigade, in the dossier of the Interior Ministry. Between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022, 292,962 interventions were carried out for fires or explosions, up by 36% compared to the previous year, 132,256 for forest fires or brushwood, also up by 27%, 32,211 for damage water or hydrogeological (-8%).