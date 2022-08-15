Home News Interior Ministry, crimes increase in Italy: cyberattacks + 78% in one year. A femicide every three days
Interior Ministry, crimes increase in Italy: cyberattacks + 78% in one year. A femicide every three days

In the last year there has been a sharp increase in cyber attacks reported or intercepted: from 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022, 8,814 attacks were detected, in the previous 12 months they had been 4,938, with an increase of almost 80%. This is what emerges from the annual dossier of the Interior Ministry (released on the occasion of the Committee for order and security), which shows the dramatic data of increasing femicides: in the last year 125 women were killed, that is 108 more of the previous 12 months, on average more than one every 3 days. After the effect of the lockdown, in the last year the crimes have increased even if they remain below the pre-pandemic level.

Terrorism: 61 expulsions, 146 foreign fighters

In the last 12 months 61 people have been expelled for reasons of state security, 24 extremists were arrested by the Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and Penitentiary Police. 146 foreign fighters were included in the list of the Strategic Analysis and Counterterrorism Committee (Casa) and monitored.

Migrants: 137 smugglers arrested since January

From 1 January to 11 August 137 people identified as smugglers were arrested, an increase of 41.24% compared to 97 in the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, 45,764 people have landed (+ 40.36% compared to 32,533 in the same period of 2021), 6,070 are unaccompanied minors. There were 21,347 landings following SAR (search and rescue) events, 8,602 in the same period last year; 7,270 were rescued by NGOs (5,050 last year). As of 10 August, there were 95,184 people in the reception circuit, 682 in the hotspot.

Ukraine: 150,000 have asked for protection

According to data updated to 31 July, 149,321 temporary protection permits have been issued to citizens fleeing the war in Ukraine. The Interior Ministry dossier also highlights a boom in asylum applications from Ukrainian citizens, 2,653 in the last 12 months, compared to a few hundred last year. Over a thousand people have been granted international protection. There are 14,354 Ukrainian citizens in the reception circuit, of these 12,919 in the reception centers and 1,435 in the Sai sector (Reception and integration system).

Nearly 6,000 Afghans have applied for asylum, + 600%

In the last year, which coincides with the return of the Taliban to Kabul, 5,770 Afghan citizens have applied for asylum in Italy, an increase of almost 600% compared to the 827 applications submitted between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021. In the last 12 months, 5,960 Afghans have been granted international protection (the figure also includes decisions relating to requests submitted previously), also up sharply compared to the 1,407 of the previous year. The recognition rate is 96%. A total of 3,649 people from Afghanistan are included in the reception circuit, of which 1,899 in the centers and 1,750 in the Sai (Reception and Integration System).

