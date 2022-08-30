The Valchiusella Laboratory of the Officina H university complex is growing by opening up to shared experiences with Switzerland.

BROSSO

The Valchiusella Laboratory is internationalized, a project conceived and promoted by the university training center Officina H, of Ivrea, with the financial support of the eight municipalities of Valchiusella which will pay 1.50 euros for each of its inhabitants for three years. In fact, a collaboration process has begun with the Swiss University School which will see an exchange of guided tours in the coming months and, starting from June next year, the arrival in Valchiusella of Swiss students from the Canton of Ticino. The initiative was presented in Brosso, at the Soms headquarters, by professors Cesarina Prandi and Sabrina Revolon, of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Italian-speaking Switzerland, accompanied by professor Lucia Pavignano, territorial contact person of the laboratory. Also present at the meeting were Diego Targhetta Dur, didactic director of the Ivrea training center, the mayor of the host municipality, Anna Vigliermo Brusso, the mayor of Val di Chy, Michele Gedda and the presidents of the Soms di Brosso and Drusacco, respectively Pier Vittorio Gillio and Roberto Allazzetta. During the three days they stayed in the valley, the teachers from across the Alps were able to meet some realities of the network that welcomes and supports students during the internships. “The warmth, competence and perspective of a renewed idea of ​​training and co-planning with local realities have been greatly appreciated by the cantonal colleagues” observes Pavignano.

Meanwhile, the experience of the laboratory is attracting considerable interest in various universities and training centers. Furthermore, an article appeared in the Air magazine, one of the most accredited publications in the national nursing field, further disseminated the project. –