Interpol praises the effectiveness of Moroccan security institutions

Major General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), praised, on Wednesday in Tangier, the great development witnessed by Morocco, and the efficiency and professionalism of its security institutions, which made it an oasis of security and stability, and a serious partner in efforts to build a safer and more stable world.

Al-Raisi highlighted, in a press statement on the sidelines of the opening of the forty-seventh conference of Arab police and security leaders, organized by the Kingdom of Morocco, represented by the General Directorate of National Security, in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, that Morocco is hosting the 93rd session of the General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization. The year 2025, and today the 47th Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders, is clear evidence that the support provided by Morocco to combat transcontinental crime is useful and important and its benefits will be reaped by all countries. It also reflects Morocco’s interest in placing Arab and international security as a top priority to confront current challenges, especially with regard to transcontinental crime. .

In this context, Al-Raisi stressed that the security developments and challenges the world is witnessing, especially at the level of confronting all forms of crime, necessitate the development of a clear-cut joint security strategy in which all countries of the world contribute, and which places cross-border crime among the first priorities.

He also stressed the necessity of optimal use of modern technologies and harnessing them in combating cross-border crime, especially since many criminal gangs depend on these technologies, noting that the training and controlled use of this technology is the main gateway to reducing criminal activities.

The Director General of National Security and Territorial Control, Abdel Latif Hamouchi, opened the 47th Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders, today, Wednesday, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, the President of the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, in addition to the heads of police and security services in twenty years. An Arab country, and six international and regional organizations.

Senior security officials from various Arab countries participate in this prominent event, which is organized over two days, as well as representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, the Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Justice Project, the European Union Law Enforcement Training Agency, the European Police Service, the African Union for Police Cooperation, the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the Arab Police Sports Federation.

