Interview with Annibale Siconolfi, the crypto artist creator of worlds From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Interview with Annibale Siconolfi, the crypto artist creator of worlds



Imaginary and dystopian worlds; disturbing and, at the same time, astounding cities of the future: these are the subjects of the works of Hannibal Siconolfi, Italian crypto artist who loves 3D architectural design. Known to the public as InwardHannibal manages to recreate through his renders futuristic and space citiesdecadent landscapes set in a inaccessible future for man and breathtaking sceneries. Impressed by strong hidden messages in his NFTs – which from the first glance prove to be relevant far beyond mere aesthetics – we interviewed him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annibale Siconolfi | Inward (@annibalesiconolfi)

Hi Hannibal, let’s start from the beginning. How did you come to crypto art?

Read the full text on Cointelegraph