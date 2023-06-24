Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 22 Topic: Investigate risks and hidden dangers and carry out special rectification—all localities and departments strengthen safety supervision in key industries and key areas

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On the 21st, a gas explosion occurred at the Fuyang BBQ restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia, killing 31 people and injuring 7 others. General Secretary Xi Jinping made important instructions to strengthen safety supervision in key industries and key areas, effectively prevent major and serious production safety accidents, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

Relevant departments in all regions have conscientiously implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, firmly established the concept of safe development, insisted on putting the people first and life first, and with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we will implement the work in a down-to-earth manner, keep an eye on hidden dangers, and comprehensively Investigate risks and build a solid line of defense.

Yinchuan City studied and deployed overnight, formulated and issued a special action plan for safety production inspection and rectification, focusing on key areas such as gas, hazardous chemicals, mines, construction, transportation, and key periods such as flood season, summer vacation, and construction period. The one-month safety production inspection and rectification operation was led by the deputy mayors in charge, and the main persons in charge of the counties (districts) and parks were in charge. The work related to the inspection and rectification was carried out overnight to eliminate hidden risks to the greatest extent. budding stage.

On the 22nd, the Yinchuan Municipal Administration organized the Market Supervision Administration, the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Supervision Bureau, the Commerce Bureau and other departments to conduct safety inspections on the city’s gas companies and key users, and required gas companies to spend time on natural gas storage devices, pipelines and facilities. Carry out a comprehensive investigation; during hot work, safety measures must be taken in advance; knowledge of safe use of gas must be actively publicized, and if potential safety hazards are found, hidden dangers must be rectified and gas facilities replaced.

Learn lessons from the accident, carry out targeted rectification in various places, and strictly prevent such accidents from happening again.

Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province held a special rectification work deployment meeting for the city’s gas safety, requiring the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers with full coverage and no dead ends. “We must conscientiously implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, attach great importance to it ideologically, deeply learn from the accident, draw inferences from one instance, and effectively prevent such accidents from happening.” said Luo Jianhua, director of the Nanchang City Management and Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau.

Shandong issued an emergency notice on the 22nd, requesting immediate investigation and rectification of gas safety hazards, focusing on various barbecue restaurants, food stalls, snack bars, farmers’ markets and other places that use bottled liquefied petroleum gas; Kaifeng, Henan, requires strengthening the management of emergency plans for the catering industry , Organize employees of catering companies to carry out emergency drills… All parties are taking multiple measures to carry out gas safety rectification work.

Key industries are always the top priority in preventing and resolving major security risks.

The Safety Committee of the State Council recently launched the 2023 Action for the Special Investigation and Rectification of Major Accident Hidden Hazards across the country, highlighting key industries such as coal mines, non-coal mines, hazardous chemicals, transportation, construction, fire protection, and gas, focusing on areas that are likely to cause mass deaths and injuries carry out targeted investigation and rectification.

The relevant person in charge of the Emergency Management Department said that at present, relevant departments in various regions have completed the first phase of mobilization and deployment tasks, dispatched multiple law enforcement teams to key areas for unannounced investigations, and sent 20 comprehensive inspection teams to various places for supervision and inspection. In the next step, the Office of the Security Committee of the State Council will continue to strengthen daily scheduling, open and unannounced visits, supervision and assignment, interviews and notifications, public exposure, strengthen assessment and inspections, and ensure that special actions achieve real results.

Jiangsu turned its back on the “needle” of “prevention and containment of major accidents”, promptly made up for its shortcomings and strengths, and ensured that various measures and requirements were implemented and achieved practical results; The three levels of responsibility have been decomposed and refined into 15 items and 40 items, highlighting key industry areas, taking into account new business forms and new areas, and carrying out in-depth investigation and rectification.

It is the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, and the risks of transportation, cultural tourism, and fire safety are prominent.

The Ministry of Transport issued a notice a few days ago, requiring to effectively enhance the sense of urgency to do a good job in safety production work, implement departmental supervision responsibilities, consolidate the main responsibility of enterprises and the job responsibilities of employees, and resolutely prevent and contain the occurrence of safety production accidents; urge transportation operators to carry out in-depth Hidden hazard investigation and management and risk classification management and control, timely eliminate various safety hazards; urge passenger station operators to conduct safety inspections in a strict and practical manner, and urge transport operators to strengthen safety risk assessment and judgment in bad weather operations, and timely adjust operating arrangements to eliminate risks. operate.

The Ministry of Public Security has analyzed and judged the road traffic safety situation during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday this year based on the characteristics of road traffic accidents during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in recent years, and issued a road traffic safety warning to remind drivers and the public not to speed and drive while driving. Strong will, distracted driving, driving in rainy days should reduce speed, reduce lane changing and overtaking, etc.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued information a few days ago to remind tourists to raise their safety awareness during the summer and flood seasons and travel safely and healthily. Regarding fire safety, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism reminds that when traveling, strictly abide by the fire safety management regulations, and do not smoke, barbecue or use open flames in places where inflammables gather or where there are fire warnings. When staying in hotels and restaurants, keep abreast of the fire evacuation routes, and do not lie on the sofa or bed and smoke.

[责任编辑：刘海]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

