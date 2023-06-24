In Parma, sustainable construction with the recovery of waste — Companies

First results of the territorial laboratory for the circular economy of Parma funded by Emilia Romagna region with the aim of identifying new techniques for reusing waste from the building sector. In a meeting of the Festival for sustainable development, the fruits of the see together project were presented Municipality of Parma, Clust-ER Build and local businesses.

The sustainable and circular objectives of the laboratory

The collaborative laboratory aims to create a chain of reuse of processing waste for the production of low environmental impact materials and indicate possible reuse of special waste through semi-finished products for construction or new goods, in order to maximize the recovery of materials and reduce costs for companies related to disposal, transport, consumption of virgin raw materials.

In summary, here are the main objectives: to reduce the amount of waste; reduce the demand and consumption of raw materials; generate new business and jobs; help smaller and less structured production realities.

The impact on the climate

“The goal of making Parma a climate-neutral city by 2030 requires enormous efforts and involves all sectors, both public and private”. Words from Gianluca Borghi, councilor for environmental, energy and mobility sustainability. “Parma has been working for years in the urban waste sector but equally important is that of special waste. For both, it is increasingly necessary to think from a circular economy perspective, with a reduction in the consumption of new raw materials, of which Italy is practically lacking, and the reuse of secondary raw materials. It is necessary to design with recycled materials and create 100% recyclable products”.

During the meeting, prototypes of materials being tested at the Studio MM srl laboratory were illustrated thanks to the collaboration with companies in the Parma area that are participating in the project. The illustrated products, obtained from various types of waste (vegetables, plastic materials and others), have characteristics suitable for use in the building, infrastructure and design sectors (building blocks, panels, cycle paths, furnishings).



The laboratory sees the collaboration of Studio MM, Clust-ER Build, GIA of Parma, Inerti Cavozza. The project was financed by the Emilia-Romagna Region with a contribution of 80,000 euros, of which 40,000 euros for 2022 and 40,000 euros for 2023. A page web where there are contacts for companies interested in the project.

