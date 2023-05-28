Home » iPhone battery constantly empty? These tips will help
News

iPhone battery constantly empty? These tips will help

by admin

At the time of purchase, the battery consumption is still fine. But the longer you own an iPhone, the more often you have to charge it. Also the manufacturer Apple officially admitted the wear and tear of his batteries with age in a press release. The constant plugging in…

See also  Libertad and Paranaense meet at Defensores

You may also like

Q2 exports may fall by 20% and recovery...

The monkeys

Colombia: Left-wing government’s health care reform clears first...

Amnesty International: Hong Kong authorities must release whereabouts...

Putin orders the strengthening of Russian border security

Which players from the Under-20 National Team are...

Without a blackened face: once upon a time...

After killing a woman he met through an...

Petro affirmed that they “put their fingers in...

Elliott Wave Analysis: US debt unsettles DAX and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy