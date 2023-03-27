Pakistan’s youth-oriented cricket team made the ongoing series against neighboring Afghanistan in Sharjah a memorable and historic one, but will they be able to win today’s final match and restore respect or let the series be a clean sweep?

Afghanistan won the first match of the three-match T20 series by six wickets, while in the second match played in Sharjah on Sunday (March 26) night, the Afghan team achieved the target of 131 runs at the loss of three wickets in the last over. took the lead in the series.

This is the first time that a series of three consecutive T20 matches is being played between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The final match of the T20 tournament will be held today (March 27).

Most of Pakistan’s young players, who performed well in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8, performed poorly in both the matches, due to which Pakistan came under pressure early in both matches and eventually lost the match as well.

It remains to be seen how much captain Shadab Khan can change the team for the last important match.

Afghanistan is celebrating its win against Pakistan. The chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the latest model iPhone and prize money of 3000 dollars for the 15-member squad of the national team, 2000 dollars for the reserve players and 1000 dollars for the admin staff.

This was the situation in the Afghan team’s dressing room after this victory.

On social media, Afghans are expressing their joy over this historic victory. On social media, the famous Afghan cricket fan Wagmah Ayyubi congratulated her followers like this.

Vigma has been given extensive coverage by the Indian media in the past. Meanwhile, the Afghan children present at the Sharjah ground also celebrated.

After two defeats, the criticism of the commentators is now going towards the captain Shadab Khan. Cricket commentator and analyst K Asif says that Shadab did not use the bowls correctly.

Analyzing the young Pakistani talent, Mickey Arthur tweeted that Saim, Abdullah and Haris have a lot of talent but it appears that international cricket brings different pressures and responsibilities compared to franchise cricket. Prepare them, give them time and give them a chance to bat with experienced players and they will succeed.

Saim,Abdullah and Haris have loads of talent but finding out that International cricket brings different pressures and responsibilities to Franchise cricket….groom them,give them time and allow them opportunities to bat with experienced players and they will come through! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) March 26, 2023

Shadab Khan said after the match that after losing three wickets in power play, the team loses 70% of the match.

