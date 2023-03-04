Many people still have prejudices about sex toys, sometimes they demonize them without taking into account that they are objects designed to improve the sexual experience, either individually or as a couple.

In addition, they can help discover different forms of pleasure and explore sexuality, helping to break the monotony during sex.

However, it should be noted that they are not necessary to have a satisfying or healthy sex life.

Many sexual health experts recommend the use, it is completely normal and not harmful at all, on the contrary, they have benefits such as contributing to the activation of pleasure hormones, which at a biological level is beneficial since it increases the defenses, improves the circulation of the blood and with it the heart rate.

Sex toys increase sensitivity by making blood flow faster to the genitals and stimulating the clitoris in the case of women, which facilitates orgasm.

They can also help treat the symptoms of some dysfunctions such as erectile dysfunction, genital arousal disorder, hypoactive sexual desire disorder, and orgasmic dysfunction.

Likewise, other contributions when using these erotic objects are to please, eliminate inhibition, activate fun in the couple or individually, and facilitate knowledge of the body.

It should be noted that it is important to choose a quality sex toy and to ensure that you use it safely and responsibly.

It is advisable to read the instructions before use and clean it properly before and after use to avoid infection or disease.

To use sex toys safely, it is recommended:

– Wash sex toys with mild soap and water after use and before they touch another person’s genitals.

– Putting condoms on sex toys can help keep them clean and prevent the transmission of STIs.

– Respect the limits, do not pressure the other person to use a sex toy if they are not comfortable with it. In addition, it is important to respect the limits of oneself and of the couple, and never force the other person to do something that they do not want.

– Do not use silicone lubricant with silicone sex toys (unless condoms are used on them). It is safest to use water-based lubricant with any sex toy and condom.

– Before using the sex toy, read the instructions carefully and make sure you understand how to use it correctly and how to clean it.

It should always be taken into account that the success or otherwise of the toy will depend on hygiene and the care with which it is used.

Finally, in any case, it is essential to have open and honest communication with the partner about the use of sex toys, make sure that both parties feel comfortable and safe.

Sex toys can be a valuable tool for sexual exploration and personal and partner satisfaction, but it is important to keep in mind that each individual is different and may have different sexual needs and preferences.

