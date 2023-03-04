Home Sports Bundesliga: Dortmund beat Leipzig 2-1 to top – Football
Sports

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 03 – Borussia Dortmund grabbed their eighth victory in as many Bundesliga matches in 2023 by dominating Leipzig at the Westfalenstadion and establishing themselves as a serious rival to Bayern Munich for the title. With the 2-1 at Leipzig, signed by Reus from a penalty and Emre Can, Dortmund rises to 49 points, three more than Bayern, six of the seasonal surprise Union Berlin – both play tomorrow, however – and seven more than Leipzig itself, who tried to react only in the second half, shortening the distance with Forsberg but without being able to find the 2-2.

A healthy team, Borussia, which in four days will visit Chelsea in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, trying to defend the 1-0 of the first leg. (HANDLE).

