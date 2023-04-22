Is it possible to lose weight without dieting? is a question that many people ask themselves when they want to improve their health and physical appearance without submitting to severe food restrictions.

Some options to lose weight without being strict

You can lose weight without going on strict diets, as long as you follow some basic tips to help us balance our diet and increase our energy expenditure.

Eat foods from all food groups

It is not about eliminating food groups or 100% avoiding those little temptations, but about balancing them.

We must prioritize the consumption of fish, poultry, lean meats, legumes, eggs and nuts, as well as vegetables, fruits and dairy products.

These foods provide us with the essential nutrients our bodies need to function properly and help us feel full.

Processed foods or foods rich in simple carbohydrates should be consumed in moderation, as they provide many empty calories and promote fat storage.

Reduce sugar intake

One of the biggest enemies of a healthy weight is refined sugar. This ingredient is found in many industrial products such as soft drinks, juices, pastries, cereals or sauces.

Sugar gives us quick energy, but it also raises blood glucose and insulin levels, which stimulates appetite and fat accumulation.

In addition, excessive sugar consumption can cause problems with health such as diabetes, obesity or cavities.

For this reason, it is convenient to reduce your intake as much as possible and replace it with natural sweeteners such as stevia or honey.

moderate portions

Another key aspect to lose weight without dieting is to control the amount of food we put on our plate.

It’s not about going hungry or counting calories, it’s about learning to listen to our body’s signals and eat until we feel satisfied, not full.

A good way to moderate portions is to use smaller plates or divide the plate into four parts: one for the protein, one for the complex carbohydrate (such as rice or whole-grain pasta), one for the vegetables, and one for the fruit or dessert.

substitute ingredients

Many times we can make our favorite recipes lighter and healthier simply by changing some ingredients for more suitable ones.

For example, we can substitute avocado for butter, dark chocolate for milk chocolate (with a minimum of 80% cacao), the industrial tomato sauce for the homemade one, the white bread for the integral one or the cured cheese for the fresh one.

These small changes will help us reduce calories and saturated fat without giving up flavor.

To do physical exercise

We cannot forget the importance of movement to lose weight without dieting.

Physical exercise helps us burn calories, tone muscles, improve blood circulation, release endorphins and prevent diseases.

You don’t need to join the gym or do extreme sports, just do moderate physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week.

We can walk, dance, swim, ride a bike or practice a sport that we like and have fun.

Have a healthy breakfast

Avoid skipping this important meal, a good breakfast should include complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats, which give us energy and keep us satisfied until the next meal.

Some options are muesli with fruit and yoghurt, oatmeal pancakes with fresh cheese and honey, or light custard with nuts.

Comments