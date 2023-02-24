On the eve of the local elections that are coming up throughout the national territory, a question arises among citizens: do we need new leadership? It is notorious in the image of the political actors who have been holding these positions for one or two decades, to cite an example, of the 20 councilors currently elected, 14 of them are repeating their position in said public corporation at least once.

The truth is that recent events in society, such as the social demonstrations that have been taking place in at least the main cities, are a clear call to attention to the traditional political class that every day seems to be weakening due to disapproval from of the community in their efforts.

What happened in the most recent elections to the Congress of the Republic where the traditional parties lost ground, were the first electoral exercise after the social demonstrations and could be understood as a call for attention from the citizens, but the big question that arises is, Will this desire for renewal be presented again in the local elections of 2023? That remains to be seen.

However, new leadership should not be assumed exclusively by the young population, it would be a very serious mistake, in my opinion, to think that only they should assume this role. age.

In our city there are valuable men and women of different ages (youth, adults, seniors) who are being trained to assume responsible leadership with a high value of commitment to our city.

It is to applaud the initiatives to promote new leaderships that are advanced from some political parties and sectors such as the business sector that recently launched the Valle del Cauca Leaders Network, where they want to empower new leaderships with aspects such as training or the meeting of different leaders in the same space.

In short, the call is made to all new leaders, regardless of age, socioeconomic condition, ethnicity or any other reason for which it was traditionally believed that a barrier was generated for participation in the local elections of October 2023 cheer up and find a way to do it.

