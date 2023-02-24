The Thursday 23 February episode of Big Brother Vip opened with a shocking announcement from Alfonso Signorini. The presenter showed the public a black envelope which outlines the measures that will be taken in regards to four competitors. But let’s go in order.

Serious facts

«Tonight, in the Big Brother House, there was a very serious event». Alfonso Signorini enters the studio with a black envelope announcing a proceeding against four competitors. «Four of our Vipponi locked themselves in the van, committing a very serious infraction, indulging in confidences that they never wanted to be disclosed. They think they’ve gotten away with it but silence does not reward Big Brother».

«These vipponi behaved in a cryptic, shocking and serious way. The provision concerns two vipponi », but what happened? The four competitors are: Tavassi, Micol, Murgia and Donnamaria.

