A voice on the megaphone, on the night of Casamicciola: “Attention, citizens are invited to go to the nearest collection point where they will find the shuttles that will take them to the accommodation facilities made available by the Municipality”. Thus, on board their pick up , the volunteers of the National Carabinieri Association of Pozzuoli Nicholas Russo e Philomena Tortorella they scoured the red zone to warn people of the evacuation operation triggered by the yellow weather alert.