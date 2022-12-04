Home Sports Seven friendlies for Fiorentina: date and place of the Viola’s commitments
Seven friendlies for Fiorentina: date and place of the Viola’s commitments

Seven friendlies for Fiorentina: date and place of the Viola's commitments

Fiorentina will face seven friendlies in the winter break. Here are all the scheduled challenges in detail

The Fiorentina is ready to inaugurate a cycle of friendlies to better prepare for the resumption of the championship in January, when Berlusconi and Galliani’s Monza will be on the way for Italiano and his team. There will be seven matches scheduled, with increasing difficulty in the individual opponents except for the last one which will be a celebration for the fans given the confrontation with Aquilani’s Primavera side. All matches will be followed by Violanews.com with direct text coverage and by Radio Bruno with the story of the match.

December 3, 2022 (change December 3, 2022 | 17:43)

