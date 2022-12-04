Home World Ukraine, breaking news. Massive Russian attack in Donbass. Ukrainian flag on left bank Dnieper
Ukraine, breaking news. Massive Russian attack in Donbass. Ukrainian flag on left bank Dnieper

Ukraine, breaking news. Massive Russian attack in Donbass. Ukrainian flag on left bank Dnieper

Kiev, heavy Russian attacks on Donetsk and Luhansk

Heavy rocket attacks by Russians in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Dobnbass. The General Staff of the Ukrainian forces, in the report quoted by Ukrinform, let it be known that Russian attacks near 17 different settlements were repelled.

According to the report, the Ukrainian forces repelled the attacks of the invaders outside the settlements of Ploshchanka and Bilohorivka in the region of Luhansk and Berestovka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Vesele , Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the region of Donetsk.

In addition, in the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched ten rocket attacks, 16 air strikes and more than 30 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas along the line of contact. Russian missiles hit civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv region and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

