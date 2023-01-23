The National Army reported that this afternoon, January 22, 2023, the professional soldier Daniel Becerra Velásquez died after falling into a minefield during military operations in the municipality of Istmina.

Four other welders were injured, for which they were evacuated and transferred to a care center.

“In the development of military stability operations in the general area of ​​the Negría populated center of the municipality of Istmina, Chocó, a military unit was the victim of the activation of a mine field,” the Army explained.

According to the National Army, in the area where the attack occurred there have been clashes between ELN structures and the Clan del Golfo

“The events also recorded the loss of war material, quartermasters, and communications as a result of the explosive wave that originated in the minefield,” the Army said.