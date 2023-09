Today, September 21, is the day of the Camellón de la República neighborhood, as part of the Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes Patron Saint Festivities, in Istmina.

The troupe of this neighborhood was called “Yemaya’s Tribute to our exalted patron saint.” The young people from the Camellón neighborhood showed off with an extraordinary choreography.

Tomorrow, September 22, the turn for the Mercedarian festivities is for the San Francisco neighborhood.

