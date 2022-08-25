An intervention by the Maniago Alpine Speleological Rescue station, which began shortly after 2pm, ended shortly before 6pm on Wednesday 24 August.

Initially it seemed a minor trauma that occurred to a hiker from the province of Como, in 1949, who tumbled for several meters after losing grip during a hike along the Monte Cereis ring that runs above Navarons and Redona.

The call came directly from the injured person to Nue112 who reported a dislocation of a shoulder. For this reason, initially only the ground teams were directed to the site and first of all a rescuer from the Maniago station moved, who was already nearby and who rushed ten minutes from the call to look for him, as indicated by the caller. alla Sores, near the new rock cliff and the paths adjacent to it, which it was not.

The man was far from the cliff and it was possible to locate him with a more precise search thanks to the coordinates entered in the GPS. With the reinforcements of other personnel, including a nurse, a total of seven mountain rescue rescuers and two firefighters – the latter then had to leave the scene to rush to a fire – an assessment was made of the possibility of evacuating the wounded. only by land, discarding it immediately and due to the condition of the injured person, with multiple traumas including one to the head, and for the rough terrain.

With the arrival of the regional helicopter rescue, the complete medical technical team – helicopter rescue technician, doctor, nurse – was landed on the spot with a winch of about thirty meters. that were already on him and taken to the hospital in Udine.

From what was reported by the injured person to the rescuers and from what was analyzed on the spot, his fall was about twenty-five meters tumbling along a steep scree and was blocked thanks to a plant that avoided further precipitation.

The operations with the helicopter were facilitated by the new landing pad built right near the climbing wall, also recently built, thanks to the initiative of the Municipality of Meduno, with the collaboration of the local CAI and various groups of local alpine.