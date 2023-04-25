It was also decided to evacuate Turkish citizens from the country! They agreed on a ceasefire

In a written statement on the conflict in Sudan, Blinken said, “After intense negotiations over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (HDK) agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire that will start from midnight on April 24 and will last for 72 hours.” used his statements. THEY WILL HELP BUILD A COMMITTEE US urges parties to fully abide by the ceasefire during this time […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

