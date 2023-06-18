Italian beach volleyball, national summer stage in Vasto

Official presentation of 2023 season of Italian beach volleyball. Present the Federal President Joseph Manfredi e Fabio Gallicoordinator of the territorial activity Fipavthe meeting was moderated by John Christian, voice of Italian beach volleyball as well as Sky Sport. The Abruzzese participated in telephone connection from Jurmala Paolo Nicolai e Samuel Cottafava and in video connection the reigning Italian champions Martha Menegatti e Valentina Gottardi.

Many topics were covered during the meeting: obviously the various stages of the Italian Absolute and Youth Championships, the Italian Club Championship which ended at the end of May and the state of health of the entire beach volleyball movement were discussed. Space was also dedicated to the various Futures events scheduled in Italy and to all international activity, with an eye towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Again in the context of videoconferencing, the two new partnerships of the Italian circuit were presented: Fonzies (title sponsor of the Italian championship) e Ismea.

For the champion from Ortona Paolo Nicolai “The growth of the beach volleyball movement and of the tournaments held in Italy is there for all to see. The increase in beach volleyball players, clubs, schools and events is a very positive aspect for our sport. We are now in Latvia to play a new Beach Pro Tour tournament. Clearly we will take the field to try to get to the end and maybe win this stage. We are fully convinced of our means and therefore I am very confident about the continuation of the season. There are many tournaments to play and, the general classification is very short, there are many pairs collected in a handful of points. We are working to better prepare one of the key events of the season such as the European Championships scheduled for August”.

THE APPOINTMENTS IN ABRUZZO IN THE CALENDAR

Absolute Italian Championship

August 25-27, Vasto

Absolute Italian Championship “Gold”

7-9 July, Montesilvano

Italian Under 18 Championship

3-4 July, Montesilvano

Italian Under 20 Championship

5-6 July, Montesilvano