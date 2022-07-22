“This law is not the ius soli: if they also barricade the ius scholae it means that in the end they do not want anyone who does not have continuity with the Italian race, something unacceptable”. Thus the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in response to the party’s management. “If they get in the way – he adds – it means they don’t want them and aim to build a propaganda to chase away diversity.” “You could have done the job first, the precariousness, all this because we think we need this law that allows the children who studied with us to become Italian citizens,” continued the secretary Dem. “It is not just the granting of a right. It is a law of national interest of Italy. Those who do not understand this have no idea of ​​the demographic trends of our country, a reality where there are no longer any young people. And we need the integration of those who come from afar or are children of those who come from afar ».

Then the warning to the 5 Stars; “If we talk about external support, the government experience ends.”