Home News Ius scholae, Letta: “Those who say no want the Italian race. The legislature fails with external support “
News

Ius scholae, Letta: “Those who say no want the Italian race. The legislature fails with external support “

by admin
Ius scholae, Letta: “Those who say no want the Italian race. The legislature fails with external support “

“This law is not the ius soli: if they also barricade the ius scholae it means that in the end they do not want anyone who does not have continuity with the Italian race, something unacceptable”. Thus the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in response to the party’s management. “If they get in the way – he adds – it means they don’t want them and aim to build a propaganda to chase away diversity.” “You could have done the job first, the precariousness, all this because we think we need this law that allows the children who studied with us to become Italian citizens,” continued the secretary Dem. “It is not just the granting of a right. It is a law of national interest of Italy. Those who do not understand this have no idea of ​​the demographic trends of our country, a reality where there are no longer any young people. And we need the integration of those who come from afar or are children of those who come from afar ».

Then the warning to the 5 Stars; “If we talk about external support, the government experience ends.”

See also  The useless wall between Santo Domingo and Haiti - Douwe Den Held

You may also like

Di Maggio’s voice in Ivrea for the inauguration...

A thousand euros of pension a month: who...

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest...

Monkey pox, WHO declares “global emergency”. In 3...

The bypass is there, but the Val Resia...

Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè...

From minimal pensions to trees to plant, she’s...

Entering the West to discuss the future, the...

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her:...

Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy