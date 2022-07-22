Home Sports Milan on Chukwuemeka, who is the 2003 Aston Villa
Sports

Milan on Chukwuemeka, who is the 2003 Aston Villa

by admin
Milan on Chukwuemeka, who is the 2003 Aston Villa

The Rossoneri have identified in the 18-year-old Aston Villa the right profile to reinforce the midfield. It is due to expire in 2023, it does not want to renew, there is also Barça but …

His name is Carney Chukwuemeka, he is 18 years old, he has been playing for Aston Villa since he was 12 but now he really wants to change scenery. And half of Europe’s eyes on him, not just because he helped England win the U19 European Championship last month, with a goal in the final against Israel and a place in the best team of the tournament. Barcelona has been on the trail of him for some time but now there is also Milan, who treat him with conviction.

See also  Ibrahimovic still injured: the absences are starting to become too many

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy