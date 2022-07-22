His name is Carney Chukwuemeka, he is 18 years old, he has been playing for Aston Villa since he was 12 but now he really wants to change scenery. And half of Europe’s eyes on him, not just because he helped England win the U19 European Championship last month, with a goal in the final against Israel and a place in the best team of the tournament. Barcelona has been on the trail of him for some time but now there is also Milan, who treat him with conviction.