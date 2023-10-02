Harbin City and Heilongjiang Province Honor Heroes and Martyrs on Martyrs’ Day with Flower Basket Ceremony

Heilongjiang Province and Harbin City Commemorate Martyrs’ Day with Flower Basket Ceremony

Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province – On September 30th, Heilongjiang Province and Harbin City held a grand ceremony at Changqing Park in Daowai District to honor the heroes and martyrs on Martyrs’ Day. The ceremony included the laying of flower baskets to pay tribute to the revolutionary martyrs who made immense sacrifices for the nation’s liberation and development.

The ceremony, organized to commemorate the contributions of the heroes and martyrs, aimed to inspire the people of Heilongjiang Province to inherit the revolutionary spirit and continue the tradition of progress. The event also emphasized unity around the Party Central Committee led by General Secretary Xi Jinping and working diligently towards creating a new era of high-quality development and sustainable revitalization in Heilongjiang.

Prominent attendees at the ceremony included Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and several other provincial leaders. Zhang Anshun, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Harbin Municipal Party Committee, presided over the ceremony.

The solemn and majestic Changqing Park provided the backdrop for the ceremony. Attendees, including provincial and municipal leaders and representatives from all walks of life, stood facing the Northeast Anti-Japanese War and Patriotic Self-Defense War Martyrs Memorial Tower as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

At 10 o’clock, the ceremony officially commenced with the powerful rendition of the national anthem, the “March of the Volunteers.” The audience fervently joined in singing the national anthem, honoring the sacrifices made by the martyrs. Following the national anthem, a moment of silence was observed to pay tribute to those who heroically laid down their lives for the cause of liberation and national development.

The ceremony further included a performance by children who sang “We Are the Successors of Communism” and a salute to the Young Pioneers. As a mark of respect, nine large flower baskets were presented by various organizations, including the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference. The baskets, adorned with red ribbons bearing the words “Heroes and Martyrs Live Immortal,” were carefully placed on the base of the Martyrs Memorial Tower by 18 soldiers of honor, while the affectionate “Flower Presentation Song” played in the background.

Xu Qin, along with Liang Huiling and other provincial and municipal leaders, paid their respects to the Martyrs Memorial Tower, displaying their utmost reverence for the revolutionary martyrs. The laying of flower baskets was also attended by responsible comrades from Harbin City, veterans, relatives of martyrs, retired military personnel, and representatives from various walks of life in the province and the city.

The ceremony provided a solemn moment to honor the heroes and martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the nation’s freedom and development. It served as a reminder for the people of Heilongjiang Province to uphold the revolutionary spirit and strive towards a brighter future.

October 02, 2023 09:04:48

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Li Guoyu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

