Home » ITW 2023, from avatars to AI: Ishiguro (ATR) and Metta (IIT) discuss the future of robotics
Technology

ITW 2023, from avatars to AI: Ishiguro (ATR) and Metta (IIT) discuss the future of robotics

by admin
ITW 2023, from avatars to AI: Ishiguro (ATR) and Metta (IIT) discuss the future of robotics

Hiroshi Ishiguro, Professor of Department of Systems Innovation at Osaka University, Visiting Director of Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories at the Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute (ATR) and Giorgio Metta, scientific director of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) spoke about robotics, avatars and artificial intelligence. With them, on stage, Marco Zatterin, deputy director of La Stampa.

Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share Share

See also  Total War: Warhammer III - Champions of Chaos: Chat with Creative Rally Inspiration & Goals - Total War: Warhammer III

You may also like

After Netflix, Disney+ also blocks account sharing. Is...

ITW 2023, Adorno (Dorian Therapeutics): “How old are...

all the news from chatbots to viewers

ITW 2023, Ishiguro (Atr): “Avatars will connect humans”

How to scan QR Code with iPhone? iOS...

ITW 2023, the orchestra plays live Beethoven’s tenth...

How to choose the printer: useful tips

Google Drive: What it is and why it’s...

Professional development and continuing education | TechSmith

Ea Sport Fc 24, gender equality (statistics) conquers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy