Ivrea. Another episode occurred in the Ivrea prison, where a prisoner just transferred from Turin, at closing

of the cell, he threw himself violently at an officer on duty, hitting him with kicks and punches. The agent is due

seek first aid. “We are on the verge of collapse – denounces Donato Capece, general secretary of Sappe -; strict legislation is needed to stem violence, including for the protection of other prisoners. The staff of the prison police is

exhausted by the tiring rhythms of work due to the violent and continuous attacks ». Capece hopes to be able to meet

soon the new Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio. The Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Ostellari also expressed the utmost solidarity with the prison police officer attacked.