CATANIA. There is the shadow of the reports of heavy harassment presented by former athletes who have shaken the world of Italian gymnastics on the competitions of the individual Gold Junior and Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship which started in Catania. Competing for the titles are 299 athletes from 140 companies from all over Italy. The performances of the girls will continue until next Sunday under the gaze of the councilor of the Italian Gymnastics Federation Francesco Musso who speaks of “cold shower”. «We too – he says – were surprised because we didn’t know anything, so we are checking. If the medals are to arrive with a wrong to the gymnasts we are satisfied that they arrive less, but that we do a correct job ».

The whole world of rhythmics is shaken. Alessia Maurelli, 26, captain of the ‘butterflies’ one of the most successful gymnasts in business with over 100 medals won, in a statement to ANSA she says she is “deeply saddened”. «I confess – she adds – the enormous discomfort and discomfort of myself and of the Farfalle in recent days here in Desio, it is unthinkable to remain calm while the sport I love is surrounded by a black cloud. I am sorry that none of us have been able to fully understand the malaise of some of my former teammates, I am sure that thanks to the investigations it will be clarified, and I hope that we can take inspiration to improve and work on what it did not work. This sport will not go out ». This is why we compete in Catania, even if with the ‘black cloud’ mentioned by Maurelli. The accusations were a “bomb exploded in the house” which “risks damaging the great results obtained” for the president of Coni Sicilia Enza Limoli, who stresses the need to “evaluate and understand”. «Anyone who approaches a sport at a competitive level – she adds – she knows she meets the rules. The excesses are another stuff and we leave them to those who have to check if there have been more or less ».

In PalaCatania the rule of ‘silence’ between athletes and technicians seems to be in force, no one speaks and no one can approach them: “they are concentrated on the races”, is the official answer, while there are those who train and those who compete in an apparently atmosphere without the usual joy that accompanies this type of manifestation. The stands of the facility are packed with mothers who have come to accompany their daughters, gymnasts and technicians. «Once, 3-4 years ago – says one of them from Tuscany – they rationed my daughter’s food. It was a kind of retreat. But I showed it to a pediatrician who said that this was not good because the child was growing. It has not happened anymore and we have not taken any action ». Of course, she observes her, she thinks that what has been reported “it is possible that it really happened, but – she stresses – it is also up to the parents and the athlete herself to report what happens to her parents and make decisions”.

A reconstruction shared by another mother, who came from Lazio: «I think these things happen almost everywhere – he speculates – both in gyms and in schools. The girls need to be brave and talk not only with the family, but a little with everyone. So – she says – the girls who spoke did well. But it is strange that they have only done it now, once they have left the world of sport ».