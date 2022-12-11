Home News Ivrea, big party for the twenty-seven golden couples
Ivrea, big party for the twenty-seven golden couples

Ivrea, big party for the twenty-seven golden couples

Ivrea, the Giacosa theater has once again hosted the Golden Wedding ceremony, an appointment eagerly awaited by many in the city, which already began in the atrium of the theater where the mayor, Stefano Sertoli, personally welcomed, one by one, their arrival, the various couples and their families. «We are very keen on organizing this ceremony – said the mayor – because it is a way to spend a little time together and celebrate a very important moment of your own: 50 years of love, of history together which is a truly wonderful goal. With this meeting and sharing it with you, the municipal administration intends to recognize not only the value of your presence as such, but also your contribution to the well-being of our city, for which it is truly grateful”. Twenty-seven couples called on stage (video by Barbara Torra)

