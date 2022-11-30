the evening

Zac crowded, Monday evening, for the presentation of “The desperate search for love of a poor idiot” (Feltrinelli editions), the latest book by Pif, stage name of Pierfrancesco Diliberto. The histrionic writer (as well as director and presenter) did not disappoint the expectations of the large audience by conversing with Gianmario Pilo who interviewed him in the round, talking about the book, his life and his past in Eporedi. In fact, Ivrea was the protagonist of an episode of the TV show “The Witness”, dedicated to the 2013 Carnival and then, in 2019, the first shots of “And we as stronzi we stayed to watch”, with Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli. (video by Barbara Torra, interview by Federico Bona)

02:58