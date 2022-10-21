IVREA

A woman was hit on a pedestrian crossing with her dog while crossing via Jervis, in the same spot where two women lost their lives a few years ago. It happened on the morning of Friday 21st.

The woman, resident in Ivrea, had almost finished crossing the straight towards Palazzo Uffici, taking her dog with her, on a leash, when a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 42-year-old from Asti arrived who would not have seen them both, ending up invest them. On the spot a patrol of the municipal police of Ivrea. The lady, sore in her side and wrist, waited for an ambulance coming from Castellamonte, after which she was taken to the Ivrea hospital in yellow code. The frightened dog was taken home.