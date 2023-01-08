Home News Ivrea, the police arrest a twenty-year-old for robbery
News

Ivrea, the police arrest a twenty-year-old for robbery

by admin
Ivrea, the police arrest a twenty-year-old for robbery

iVREA

Police officers arrested a twenty-year-old of Moroccan origins for robbery.

The young man, with an accomplice, ripped off a gold chain and stole a scooter from a Nigerian of his own age. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Movicentro.

The alarm was raised by the Nigerian boy, who was also forced into medical care after being punched in the face.

The police officers immediately arrested the attacker while the accomplice managed to escape by losing track. Investigations in progress

See also  He falls for 30 meters among the rocks above Longarone: a Canadian is serious

You may also like

Lively like “Spring Festival”!Hong Kong enters Shenzhen and...

Migrants, government rejects Ocean Viking and Geo Barents...

Car with no one on board moves from...

In Lampedusa three new landings during the night:...

[Guangdong Provincial People’s Government]Wang Weizhong presided over the...

Weather forecast, worsening weather: rain and snow are...

Reporter’s visit: Passengers entering the country on the...

Car veers off the road and overturns, driver...

Migrants, silence falls on the Coast Guard rescue

Road accidents, in 2022 the massacre of pedestrians:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy