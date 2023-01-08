iVREA

Police officers arrested a twenty-year-old of Moroccan origins for robbery.

The young man, with an accomplice, ripped off a gold chain and stole a scooter from a Nigerian of his own age. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Movicentro.

The alarm was raised by the Nigerian boy, who was also forced into medical care after being punched in the face.

The police officers immediately arrested the attacker while the accomplice managed to escape by losing track. Investigations in progress