IVREA. Down the signs on the Conad roundabout. It would also be normal – but it is not normal – if whoever shot them down, hitting them, had done so a few days ago. Instead, the signs located in the central cap on the Burolo side have been lying down for at least a month and a half. Nobody intervenes. Which certainly does not help to see a barely visible roundabout, as the radius of curvature is too limited. Proof of this are the numerous accidents that have occurred in recent years which the Municipality had tried to remedy by increasing the luminous indications. The roundabout is one of the compensation works that Conad carried out on a project by the Municipality of Ivrea in May 2014, at the time of the opening. It is located on the state road to Bollengo, near the entrance to the market parking lot. In fact, it proved to be ineffective for those arriving from outside and for cars leaving the supermarket. Functioning more like an intersection than a roundabout. –