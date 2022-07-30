Home News Ivrea. Those signs lying on the highway roundabout for over a month
News

Ivrea. Those signs lying on the highway roundabout for over a month

by admin
Ivrea. Those signs lying on the highway roundabout for over a month

The roundabout with signs uprooted at the Conad in corso Vercelli

At the height of the Conad supermarket that had built it in 2014 on a project by the Municipality

IVREA. Down the signs on the Conad roundabout. It would also be normal – but it is not normal – if whoever shot them down, hitting them, had done so a few days ago. Instead, the signs located in the central cap on the Burolo side have been lying down for at least a month and a half. Nobody intervenes. Which certainly does not help to see a barely visible roundabout, as the radius of curvature is too limited. Proof of this are the numerous accidents that have occurred in recent years which the Municipality had tried to remedy by increasing the luminous indications. The roundabout is one of the compensation works that Conad carried out on a project by the Municipality of Ivrea in May 2014, at the time of the opening. It is located on the state road to Bollengo, near the entrance to the market parking lot. In fact, it proved to be ineffective for those arriving from outside and for cars leaving the supermarket. Functioning more like an intersection than a roundabout. –

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Pd, Gianni Cuperlo: "I will be in the streets for peace, but Ukraine is not denied military aid"

You may also like

A new golden age for Cinecittà studios

What is the mystery of Xi Jinping’s “political...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

Technology Helps Make Life Better – Observations from...

Bari, motorcycle overwhelms a family that crosses the...

The breakthrough of the 2000th aircraft – the...

Mannarino in Fusine: “In the Tarvisio area I...

Belluno, water crisis under control, but the weather...

Rating Esg, Lottomatica ranks first among gaming companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy